James Bay, Matt Corby heading to North Wollongong in 2024

The family-friendly SummerSalt festival returns to the Illawarra in 2024 at an old favourite to music lovers of years gone by.
It's scheduled for Stuart Park in North Wollongong on Sunday March 10, set to end the festival drought for the venue after years of rain forced cancellations.
Leading the lineup is UK singer-songwriter James Bay, followed by Aussie crooner Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray (though this lineup may change between other festival dates).
Aside from a cruisy musical lineup to send sounds flowing through the air, the day will also have family-friendly activities, food trucks and a pop-up bar.
Tickets are on sale now via: www.ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 9th March Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Sunday 10th March Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Saturday 16th March M.O. Moran Reserve, St Kilda VIC
Sunday 17th March Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Saturday 23rd March Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Sunday 24th March Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
*Australian artist John Butler is performing at Bribie Island only; in place of Ziggy Alberts.
*Kita Alexander is not performing in Lake Macquarie; however, Gretta Ray will be joining this event.
