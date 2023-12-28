Kiama council spends thousands investigating its councillors

Kiama Municipal Council spent more than $60,000 on dealing with complaints against councillors in one 12-month period.
The figure is almost twice as much as the combined costs of Wollongong and Shellharbour councils' code of conduct complaints - and is another burden for the already cash-strapped council.
Recent Kiama council papers showed that, for the 12 months from September 2022 to August 2023, it spent $65,629 on investigating complaints against councillors.
Shellharbour council had 17 complaints made against councillors - 15 from other councillors - and spent $39,692 on investigations.
Wollongong council had just one complaint - made by another councillor - which was dealt with at the outset so no cost was incurred.
At Kiama council the $65,000 was spent investigating eight complaints, though it is unknown how many of those were levelled by other councillors.
While Wollongong and Shellharbour councils supplied that information freely, Kiama council declined to state how many councillors had complained about their colleagues.
Kiama is the only council to censure a councillor this year - which it has done twice.
Cr Mark Croxford was censured in July for "engaging in intimidation" while Cr Karen Renkema-Lang was censured by her colleagues for "improper or unethical" behaviour in November.
Cr Croxford's censure would likely be among the eight complaints as it fell within the September 2022-August 2023 period, while Cr Renkema-Lang's did not.
Of the eight complaints, no breach was found in six of them with breaches identified in the remaining two.
One of the complaints referred to the Office of Local Government.
