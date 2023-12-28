Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council spends thousands investigating its councillors

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 29 2023 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Municipal Council had to spend thousands of dollars investigating complaints made against its councillors. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kiama Municipal Council had to spend thousands of dollars investigating complaints made against its councillors. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Kiama Municipal Council spent more than $60,000 on dealing with complaints against councillors in one 12-month period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.