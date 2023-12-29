Son steals mother's body from Wollongong Hospital in 1994

Ian Ferguson took his mother's body out of Wollongong Hospital in daylight hours, past doctors, nurses and other staff who didn't stop him.
He then hid her body from the authorities, only revealing the hiding place once his wishes for her to be buried at sea became a reality.
That reality came about with help from the Illawarra Mercury and Hansen and Cole.
The most unusual story started on Monday, October 5, 1994, at the Wollongong Hospital emergency department where Ian had taken his 90-year-old mother Jean.
Ian had repeatedly requested the doctors tell him if they knew she was going to die, because he wanted to take her back to the family home in West Street.
He was driven by the memory of his father dying of a heart attack at home 30 years ago, and the way his body was taken away by a hearse within minutes.
"I didn't want my mother's body whisked away like a half-finished hospital meal," Ian told the Mercury, "and into the mortuary within seconds of her dying, which is what happened to my father."
So when Jean took her last breath on that Monday morning, Ian picked her up and took her away.
Hospital staff watched in shock, some begging him not to take her body. As he was placing her in his car, staff members said they would be calling the police.
That ruled out the return to the family home; the first place police would check. And so he drove around for a while before finding the ideal place to hide his mother's body.
Meanwhile, police were looking for him, finally finding him at 8.15pm, sitting in a car at the Wollongong City Beach car park.
He was arrested and taken to the police cells at Wollongong station, but he wouldn't tell them where his mother was. Not even when he fronted a magistrate the next day would he pass over that information.
Though he did tell the magistrate he had long remembered his mother saying how it would be lovely to be buried at sea. He couldn't afford such a burial, telling the magistrate he hoped someone might help - if they did so he might co-operate with police.
That someone was the Mercury editor Peter Cullen, who brokered a deal with Ian in his police cell for a burial at sea.
Once that was confirmed, Ian co-operated with police and took them to his mother's resting place - an apple orchard at Mt Kembla where he and Jean had often gone to buy fruit.
He told the Mercury that once he had found the spot, he sat down next to his mother for a half-hour.
"It was a beautiful occasion. It was about 6.30 in the morning and the birds were singing, it was serene and my mother was totally at peace with the world.
"In the forest she was as white as marble. She reminded me of a Grecian statue, such was her beauty and peace."
On the Wednesday Ian and Jean - along with some close friends and a few Mercury representatives - boarded the Sandra K at Wollongong Harbour for a 30-kilometre voyage out to sea.
Ian had brought along a keyboard and began playing some of his mother's favourite tunes as the Sandra K neared the Continental Shelf, looking for the 400 fathoms needed for a burial at sea.
"Gently we lifted her coffin and rested in on the railing at the stern of the Sandra K," Cullen wrote.
"The cleric whispered a few lines from a prayer. The man who had been thanking his mother now began to sob as he raised the video camera to record the emotional final moments.
"In seconds the body of 90-year-old Jean was in the water and slipping to the bottom of 400 fathoms, her son telling her how much he loved her, throwing kisses and reminding her that she indeed had been granted that wish to be buried at sea."
The big seas and 40-50-knot winds that had given a rough ride on the way out, flared up on the way back, leading to seasickness among the mourners.
"One by one the mourners started to succumb to this violent water," Cullen wrote.
"Poor old Ian Ferguson was on his hands and knees being violently ill as the ruthless waves crashed all around us."
They made it back to shore - the trip out had taken two hour, the ride back was double that.
A week after the burial at sea, the police looked to drop all charges - including interfering with a dead body - against Ian, believing he had suffered enough.
