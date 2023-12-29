Hawks wary of complacency and poor start against struggling Adelaide

Justin Tatum has had a much better time of things since taking over the coaching duties at the Illawarra Hawks than Scott Ninnis has in his second stint as coach of his beloved Adelaide 36ers.
But Tatum is mindful that the resurgent Hawks can ill afford to be complacent against the struggling 36ers in Wollongong on New Year's Eve.
The Hawks have won four of six games since Tatum took over from Jacob Jackomas, and head into Sunday's game full of confidence following a thrilling Christmas Day victory over the Sydney Kings.
Adelaide on the other hand are languishing in last-place with a 5-12 win/loss record.
Even the appointment of Niinnis to replace CJ Bruton as head coach has so far failed to work for the 36ers, who head to WIN Entertainment Centre reeling after a heavy last-start loss to the Perth Wildcats.
Adelaide Hall of Famer Ninnis, who is four games into his second stint as 36ers coach, hit out at his team's 'mediocrity' after their 100-82 loss to Perth on Thursday night.
He said the only positive was Adelaide didn't have long to wait to try and get back in the winners' circle.
"The opportunity presents itself now and any time you get your arse kicked, to have the opportunity to play three days later is a wonderful thing," Ninnis said.
"You have a very quick turnaround to try to correct what just happened so we'll look at this game and then we have to be focused on Illawarra straightaway.
"We'll have one short training session on Saturday, then we travel and I like the fact we now get a chance to hopefully exorcise these demons."
This wasn't lost on Tatum, who was expecting a fired-up Adelaide side in Wollongong.
"I expect them to come out hot, to come out ready," he said.
"Everybody can still find a way to get up to that sixth seed, no matter how many losses, because we are all in the mix.
"We talked about how we can't think Adelaide is going to be a team that we are just going to run over, that's not the case here.
"We just want to make sure that we stay solid and build off the second half of the Sydney game going into Adelaide this Sunday."
Tatum said the Hawks had also looked to address their poor starts to games of late.
Illawarra couldn't bridge a 13-point quarter time deficit against Tasmania but managed to fight back from an 18-point deficit against the Kings on Christmas Day.
"We can't keep spotting teams 15 to 20 points and think that we're just going to miraculously come back," Tatum said.
"I have to do better, getting them prepared and ready to start the game, but they also have to be professional to get themselves prepared as well.
"We addressed that after the Sydney game and you know, during the week of practice, so hopefully the guys can show a better outing on Sunday.
"I expect a better showing because apart form the slow starts I liked our resilience and knowing that we are capable of winning any game, no matter if you're the top tier or the bottom tier.
"We have enough depth, enough talent to win games, we just got to put enough effort towards that.......and that's been our kryptonite, is our consistent effort most of the season.
"I'm just trying to knock that out the way and get four quarters of the Perth game in the first quarter, right, just to have that energy and that resilience.
"Even what we did against Sydney in the second half, being able to get ourselves a chance to win that game by fighting back in the second quarter to narrow down a single digit.
"We are a really good, deep team but once again we get complacent at the beginning of games and I got to find a way to knock that out."
