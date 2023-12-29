After Luci's horror diagnosis, Wollongong family mobilises as fundraisers for all sick kids

In one month a Wollongong two-year-old Lucelia 'Luci' Araujo's went from being an active bubbly toddler to a "totally different kid".
Her mother Morgan Garato said Luci was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a cancer of the blood, in November.
"We felt so helpless. We just wanted, we want to help," Ms Garato said.
Luci started chemotherapy three days after her diagnosis which was at-first injected straight into her spine.
"It's so barbaric to watch a two-year-old go through this ... to have an active independent little girl to now [where] she can't even walk because of the chemo side effects," Ms Garato said.
"She's just too young to even understand what's going on like she knows she's sick ... she probably thinks now that every kid goes through this."
Luci's parents have started a fundraiser not for themselves but for the Leukaemia Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House.
The family was offered accommodation at the Ronald McDonald's House in Randwick but declined to keep the space free for others living further away.
"We've had an insight into how incredible our public health system can be and how much support we have received," Ms Garato and her partner Lino De Araujo stated on the GoFundMe fundraiser website.
"On the flip side, we have seen (and currently experiencing) a devastating impact this diagnoses can have on innocent kids and their families."
They are fundraising through the GoFundMe website so they could also donate to small charities and families they've met in the hospital.
"We met a little boy in here who's two years old as well, the same age as Luci, and he's got a brain tumour and his mum is doing it all by herself," Ms Garato said.
"She's pretty much had to uproot her whole life, so we're going to give money to her from the fundraiser."
The family will organise a Wollongong blood drive day in the new year to help people with cancer and others.
"If [Luci] didn't have that blood and platelet transfusion she would have died," Ms Garato said.
The family first spotted something was wrong with Luci whilst in Brazil visiting family.
Ms Garato said Luci always wanted to be carried or put in the pram, which was unusual for her active daughter.
Once they returned to Wollongong she started to deteriorate with bruises appearing on her legs.
She was rushed to the emergency department at Wollongong Hospital on November 20 after her blood test didn't look normal and then transported to the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick the next day.
She will undergo 18 months of chemotherapy and then six months of a less powerful maintenance chemo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.