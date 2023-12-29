'You're a dog' Foul tirade after Illawarra man refused bail

An Illawarra man has spewed a foul-mouthed tirade at a court officer after being refused bail for allegedly dangerously firing a shotgun into a suburban fence.
Nathan Hall, 31, appeared in Wollongong Local Court charged with five offences including armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, discharge firearm intend to cause grievous bodily harm, possess shortened firearm without authority and possess ammunition without holding a licence.
He was also charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer applied for bail on Hall's behalf, stating that her client had a stage three melanoma and a brain tumour in the front left cortex of his head and that there would be "extreme delays" in obtaining treatment while in jail.
Police prosecutor Kylie Talty opposed bail, pointing to Hall's "lengthy" criminal history and the "extremely serious" offences he is alleged to have committed.
Ms Talty said there was CCTV footage of the crime unfolding captured by a number of cameras, as well as police forensics which found the holes in the Colorbond fence were caused by a firearm and discovered ballistic residue.
Registrar Angela Wilson said the threshold had not been crossed for Hall to be granted bail and remanded Hall in custody.
He will next appear in Wollongong on January 8.
As Hall left the interview room he directed abuse towards Ms Wilson.
"You're a dog."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.