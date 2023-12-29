Wollongong police on the hunt for 20-year-old fugitive

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate a man wanted on three outstanding warrants.
Leroy Black, aged 20, is wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant for break, enter and steal offences.
Officers from Wollongong Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts and are now seeking public assistance.
Leroy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with blue eyes, brown hair cut in a mullet-style.
He is known to frequent Keiraville, Balgownie and the northern suburbs of Wollongong.
As police continue to conduct inquiries, anyone who may have information in relation to Leroy's whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
