All you can eat Japanese heading to Unanderra

A popular all you can eat Japanese restaurant is set to open a branch in Unanderra at the former Murphy's Bar and Grill site.
Okami Japanese Restaurant can be revealed as the new tenant at 179 Princes Highway, after signage went up in the last weeks.
The site had been vacant since Murphy's Bar & Grill closed in August 2022 after it was sold the month prior.
Property records show the site was sold for $1.38 million to a group of Cordeaux Heights investors.
This year, the property was listed for lease by Raine & Horne Wollongong as a fully fitted out restaurant and function centre offering 475 square metres of space with several dining areas and three gas fireplaces.
The building has an extensive array of solar panels which provide power to the restaurant as well as a gas connection for the kitchen and fireplaces.
The property was leased in May before activity to convert the fitout to the modern Japanese ambience began in recent weeks.
A listing on Google Maps indicates the Unanderra Okami is set to open in February.
The restaurant group has 51 other locations in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Queensland, all of which offer "all you can eat" menus of sushi, noodles, Japanese entrees and grilled meats at $39.80 for an adult.
Stores also offer an al la carte delivery menu.
In December, the group placed 16 locations into administration, citing the effect of the COVID pandemic as well as inflation in the cost of ingredients and supplies.
The venues have continued to trade and the administration process did not cover franchised restaurants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.