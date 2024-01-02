Illawarra Mercury
Bulli Pass development collapse: authorities investigate troubled site

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated January 2 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 6:21pm
Neighbour Wendy Ristuccia (centre) and the results of the slippage on the building site post-Christmas.
A collapsing housing development on Bulli Pass is being investigated by Safe Work NSW after rain caused the steep land to be unstable - more than a year after warnings were given.

