The Mercury stories everyone was reading in 2023

From surf wars and OnlyFans creators to TikTok fame and Airbnb refunds, here are some of the most popular stories - outside of breaking news - published by the Mercury in 2023 ...
In February, a story about a Bulli resident vowing never to scan his own groceries at supermarket self-service counters, calling it "a matter of principle", became one of the most popular Mercury stories of the year. Laurie Gripton, 62, said he was shocked to see the express checkout counter unattended during a recent visit to Woolworths. Read what the supermarket giant had to say in response here.
In March, Sofia Dimitrievski told us that when she first started doing daily affirmations with her two-year-old daughter, she had no idea she was nurturing a soon-to-be TikTok sensation. Now, at the age of three, Aleksandra Dimitreivski has taken the TikTok world by storm with more than 855,000 followers. Read how the family became Insta famous (and which celebs shared their content) here.
In March, Mercury reporter Zaina A Sayeda recounted her train trip from hell. "If you've always wanted to be a contestant on Australian Survivor, life has presented you with the perfect opportunity to test your resilience - just try catching a Sydney to Wollongong train," she wrote, and we all felt her pain. "As major train disruptions plagued the entire network on Saturday, I was one of the many unlucky stranded passengers trying to get home." Read about the experience here.
In April, the Mercury reported on a group of late-night visitors to Jamberoo Action Park who were wanted by Lake Illawarra Police. The revellers were caught on CCTV appearing to be controlling the action in the water park after hours. Read the story that lit up social media here.
In June, the Mercury shared the tragic story of Christine O'Neill, who survived a sadistic Nazi bank robber only to die alone, of hypothermia, in a Warrawong housing commission flat at the age of 64. Pictures from the scene show Ms O'Neill, who suffered from bipolar disorder among other health problems, and was under care from the NDIS, died surrounded by squalor. Read about her life and death here.
In June, Kembla Grange residents were a bit cross after learning what a church hoped to build on the hills overlooking the suburb. The Macedonian Monastery - Sveta Petka on Wyllie Road - submitted plans to build a 32.5-metre high cross on the hill in their backyard - claiming it to be the tallest cross in the country. The prospect of waking up to a view of a giant cross did not impress Berkeley resident Amanda Toole, who launched a petition opposing the big build.
In July, Dapto McDonald's was accused of wage theft for "illegally" sending their teen workers on multiple unpaid breaks during quiet periods. After that story ran, a former Dapto McDonald's employer came forward to reveal how he'd copped abuse from both senior staff and customers, leading him to contemplate suicide. Read his story here.
In July, locals protective of their turf made the national news by erecting handmade signs at one of Wollongong's famed surf spots. "Locals only, blow-ins not welcome!" one of the signs on the grass at Sandon Point in Bulli read, with a similar warning attached to a light pole in the carpark. Read why local surfers thought it was a valid gripe here.
In July, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery explained why he refused to award UFC champion Alex Volkanovski the keys to the city. While he appreciated Volkanovski's talents and achievements, Cr Bradbery had issues with the UFC, which he said was a "blood sport which in some respects provokes violence". Read Mitch Jennings' opinion piece on why this was a shaky foundation on which to deny him the honour.
In July, those closest to Jim Eddy described him as a visionary with a high-risk threshold and an unparalleled business acumen. "He's got a knack for knowing what's going to work. It's a bit uncanny," said Jamberoo Action Park's CFO, who says Jim can be found walking the park's grounds during summer, "looking, feeling, asking, 'what the customers saying?'" But there's also a lot of heartache, a lot of debt - and it all revolves around the weather. Go behind the scenes of the water park here.
Get rich quick on OnlyFans? Hardly, Tahlia Roza told the Mercury in August. The 35-year-old said it's not as lucrative as many people think, with a large majority of her fellow creators subsidising their explicit content with escort work. Read how Tahlia got started as an OnlyFans creator and how it's going here.
In August, an Illawarra Airbnb host was left fuming after she was forced to refund a guest because he got a tick bite during his stay. Jewellery designer and shopkeeper Quirine van Nispen has made a side business out of a converted bus parked in her Wombarra backyard, which she rents out as guest accommodation for between $125-$140 a night. Read how much of her fee Airbnb withheld after the complaint here.
In September, the Mercury published a photo TIGS didn't want anyone to see: some of its graduating Year 12 students swapping uniforms. What the students believed to be a harmless muck-up day stunt went close to derailing the remainder of the week's activities before their last day of school. Read about the fallout here.
In October, everyone wanted to know why an Oak Flats hotel cancelled a Berkeley woman's overnight accommodation booking. Stephanie Fahy said she was told by staff it was because she was a local. Lakeview Hotel Motel said the booking was actually refused under its gambling policy. Read how Stephanie's night turned out here.
In October, this nature story - written ahead of the Aussie Bird Count and accompanied by exquisite photos - was widely read by Mercury readers. It asked residents to look beyond the rainbow lorikeets and sulphur-crested cockatoos to spot the rarer species, like lyrebirds, powerful owls or even a gang-gang cockatoo. Read how many species of birds can be counted just in the Wollongong LGA thanks to the region's natural diversity here.
In October, Mercury photos showed an expensive blue line marking parts of the UCI race route had started fading away in several places just a week after it had been applied. Transport for NSW, which allocated $175,000 for the paint job, stated at the start of the project there would be no repainting. See more photos here.
In October, we reported on the fears, insults and opinions shouted across a packed Thirroul community centre at a forum on the proposal to establish an offshore wind zone off the coast of the Illawarra. More than 200 people, mostly middle aged or older, gathered to hear from a panel put together by Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes about the plans. Read about the tense and combative mood inside the room here.
In October, the latest fast food addition to the Illawarra's ever-burgeoning menu was heralded in typically polarised fashion. A new set of golden arches went up in Albion Park, barely 2.5 kilometres from an existing Macca's at Albion Park Rail. Comments regarding the "murderous traffic" ran rife, as did the lack of parking on the big opening day but some handed out bouquets not brickbats. Read what people had to say here.
In November, Mercury readers were not impressed by the new gates installed at the self-checkout of Coles Wollongong, with hundreds of comments opposing the move. Rooftop sensors track customers at these checkouts and if you haven't paid, or only pretend to, the gates won't open. Since then, gates have also been installed at the Fairy Meadow store. Read the story here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.