The Mercury stories everyone was reading in 2023

In July, those closest to Jim Eddy described him as a visionary with a high-risk threshold and an unparalleled business acumen. "He's got a knack for knowing what's going to work. It's a bit uncanny," said Jamberoo Action Park's CFO, who says Jim can be found walking the park's grounds during summer, "looking, feeling, asking, 'what the customers saying?'" But there's also a lot of heartache, a lot of debt - and it all revolves around the weather. Go behind the scenes of the water park here.

