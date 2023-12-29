Copper thieves targeting Shellharbour, Dapto worksites

Tradies and homeowners completing their dream home in the southern suburbs of the Illawarra have been returning to work sites to find live wires and exposed cabling.
Lake Illawarra Police have issued a warning after an increase in copper theft in the Shellharbour area.
Police are warning homeowners and trades that there have been reports of copper theft at new subdivisions in the Huntley, Bombo, Dunmore and Calderwood areas.
Thieves have also targeted lampposts in the Dapto area.
Sergeant Ben Walsh of the Lake Illawarra Crime Prevention Unit said that perpetrators were not only putting their own lives at risk by interfereing with live eletrical cabling, but they also endanger the public by leaving live cabling exposed.
If anyone has any information that may assist they should contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The most recent BOCSAR statistics showed a spike in thefts in the Illawarra, with thefts from retail stores reaching a 10 year high.
