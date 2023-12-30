Kiama chef found with drugs, gun in car: police

A Kiama chef has been refused bail after police allegedly found him in a car with drugs and weapons.
Drew Anthony Orlando, 33, appeared in Wollongong Local Court after being charged with a number of drug, driving and weapons charges including possess prohibited drug, possess firearm without authority, custody of a knife in a public place and possess instructions for manufacture of a prohibited drug.
Police allege that when they conducted a search of the Wollongong man's car they found instructions for manufacturing a prohibited drug, a large vat of acid as well as a gun and a knife.
Elizabeth Parkes, applying for bail on Orlando's behalf, said that her client had gotten into the car after a fight and that not all of the items in the car were his.
Ms Parkes said Orlando did not know that the firearm was there and that the gun was disassembled and was not in working order.
In the case of the knife, Ms Parkes said that the blade was found with Orlando's work uniform and that the knife was used as part of his job as the head chef at the Kiama Inn Hotel, where he is employed full time
Police allege that the gun, while disassembled, could be put back together and was in working order, and that rounds of ammunition were found close to the weapon.
With time spent in custody for prior drug and weapons offences, police submitted that were Orlando to be found guilty, he would likely serve time in prison.
Magistrate Leah Harvey said the alleged offences were "extremely serious" and refused bail.
Orlando will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 8.
