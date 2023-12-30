Illawarra Mercury
Former jockey returns to Kembla Grange 65 years on from making history

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
December 30 2023 - 4:02pm
Peter and Shirley Ryan with race winner Yarrawonga at Kembla Grange racecourse. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Peter and Shirley Ryan with race winner Yarrawonga at Kembla Grange racecourse. Picture by Sylvia Liber

In the days leading up to Peter Ryan awarding the winner in a Kembla Grange race named after him on Saturday, December 30, to friends and family it seemed as if Mr Ryan didn't believe it was going to happen.

