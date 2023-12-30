Former jockey returns to Kembla Grange 65 years on from making history

In the days leading up to Peter Ryan awarding the winner in a Kembla Grange race named after him on Saturday, December 30, to friends and family it seemed as if Mr Ryan didn't believe it was going to happen.
Wife Shirley said as his fellow residents at Anglicare's Eileen Armstrong House in Woonona became more excited as the day approached, Mr Ryan just shrugged when asked what he thought about the event.
This attitude could not be further from how Mr Ryan appeared on the day.
Beaming from ear to ear trackside, Mr Ryan was surrounded by family over 65 years since he made history as the first jockey to be involved in a protest at Kembla Grange when he rode in the H. Messiter Improvers Handicap.
On September 2, 1958, the then New Zealand based jockey was back visiting family in Wollongong, where he grew up, and was called upon to ride Flierwings at Kembla Grange.
Mr Ryan crossed the line second, behind the legendary Jack Thompson astride Glen-William, but Mr Ryan lodged a protest and was awarded the win after the stewards reviewed the race.
Mr Ryan would go on to have a ten year career as a jockey, before moving into business.
From the members dining room overlooking the 2200 metre racecourse, Mr Ryan said racing had come a long way from when he was in the stirrups, but it was good to be back.
"It's been incredible," Mr Ryan said, of the chance to meet compatriots, some of whom he hadn't seen for 30 years or more.
Making all of this happen is Ruth Hartill-Law, lifestyle coordinator and leader of the Bucket List Club at Eileen Armstrong House.
With a pink fascinator the day's addition to her Anglicare uniform, Ms Hartill-Law ensured the day came off without a hitch.
"In passing one day, I'd mentioned to another carer that it's Peter's bucket list to go back to the races," she said.
With the help of brother Patrick, the necessary phone calls were made, while Mr Ryan worked with physiotherapists at Eileen Armstrong house to be able to go from his easy chair to a wheelchair for the day.
When word got to Illawarra Turf Club CEO Steve Keene, the club decided it would be fitting to honour Mr Ryan by naming the first race of the Family Race Day after him.
"Peter is part of our history, so it's great to have him out here and to be able to honour him," Mr Keene said.
"We've got a rich history, so it's important that we embrace that and celebrate it."
Having presented the trophy to winner Yarrawonga, ridden by Jean Van Overmeire, Mr Ryan had one word to sum it all up.
"Marvellous."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.