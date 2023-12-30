Man drowns at South Coast beach despite beachgoers desperate efforts

A man has drowned at Conjola Beach, north of Mollymook.
It brings the summer coastal drowning figure in NSW to seven and the confirmed total since Christmas Eve to five.
The Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre was alerted to the situation not long after 4pm where members of the public pulled a man, believed to be in his 40s, unconscious and not breathing from the water.
SLSNSW South Coast Support Operations assets responded and arrived on scene to help NSW Police with resuscitation attempts.
Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.
It is the third critical incident in less than a week for the region.
A man was pulled from the water at Culburra Beach, east of Nowra, and was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital following CPR attempts by patrol members of Nowra-Culburra SLSC in a life critical condition on Christmas Eve.
Meanwhile, patrol members at Kiama Downs SLSC responded to reports of two people in distress in the ocean called in through the SLSNSW State Operations Centre.
One was able to self rescue while a second was rescued by patrol members in an inflatable rescue boat.
Paramedics assessed the second person on the beach and they left with further assistance.
Ahead of New Year's, Surf Life Saving NSW is asking holidaymakers along the NSW coastline to be extremely wary of swimming at unpatrolled locations.
