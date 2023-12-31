Illawarra Hawks end year with big win over Adelaide 36ers

The resurgent Illawarra Hawks did it tough but ended 2023 on a high after downing Adelaide 36ers 94-84 at WIN Entertainment Centre on Sunday.
The New Year's Eve win propelled the Hawks to a 7-9 win/loss record and importantly kept alive the home team's play-in ambitions.
Illawarra have now won five of seven games since Justin Tatum took over the coaching reigns from Jacob Jackomas.
The Hawks led 19-12 after the first quarter, doing extremely well did to keep the 36ers gun point guard Dejan Vasiljevic scoreless.
Adelaide centre Isaac Humphries though led all scorers with eight points, while Mason Peatling came up big for the Hawks, with six points, four rebounds and one blocked shot.
Humphries continued his good run in the second quarter, with his 20 points and six boards helping the last-placed Adelaide to take a slim 41-40 halftime lead.
Though it was five quick points by Vasiljevic which gave the visitors their first lead of the second term.
Trey Kell III also came up big for Adelaide, with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for the half.
Justin Robinson, who told the Mercury earlier in the week that he was keen to make up for his worst ever performance in the Hawks loss to Adelaide earlier in the season, led the Hawks in scoring for the half alongside Gary Clark, with both players contributing seven points.
Clark also had six rebounds and two assists in the opening 20 minutes of the game.
The Hawks blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the 36ers 31-12 to take a 71-53 lead into the final quarter.
Adelaide refused to give up and reduced the lead to only 13 points two minutes into the final quarter, forcing Tatum to call a time-out.
Hawks Next Star AJ Johnson hit a quick three after the stoppage but Adelaide kept on coming, with Vasiljevic hitting two threes to again reduce the deficit to 11 points.
But it was that man Robinson who refused to be beaten, adding four points of his own to again push the Hawks lead to 16 points with just over three minutes left in the game.
Robinson led the Hawks with 19 points. He also contributed three assists in the important win.
Four other Hawks players reached double figures, Clark (14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals), Wani Swaka Lo Buluk (12 points), Todd Blanchfield (13 points and three rebounds) and Tyler Harvey (11 points).
Humphries led all scorers, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds.
Vasiljevic (17 points, four rebounds) and Kell III (16 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists) were also huge for the gallant 36ers.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.