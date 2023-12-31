People urged to stay safe around water as drowning deaths rise

Paramedics and lifesavers are pleading with people to stay safe around water after a 25 per cent increase in drowning deaths in Australia on 2022, with five in NSW within the past week alone.
The most recent tragedy occurred at Conjola Beach, south of Jervis Bay, on Saturday, December 30 when members of the public pulled a man in his 40s from the water.
He could not be revived.
His death came four days after a 19-year-old man was swept out to sea off Congo Beach, south of Batemans Bay, on Boxing Day. He has not been found.
Meanwhile another man was left fighting for his life after he was pulled from the water at Culburra Beach near Nowra on Christmas Eve.
Royal Life Saving Australia says the week between Christmas and New Year often accounts for the greatest proportion of summer drowning deaths and the risk of drowning increases by more than 150 per cent on public holidays.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Christian Holmes said on Friday that people should swim between the flags at beaches, and be mindful of underwater hazards in lakes and rivers.
He also reminded swimmers that conditions could change and "what is safe in the morning will not necessarily be safe later in the day".
"We are concerned about people swimming at unpatrolled beaches," Inspector Holmes said.
"Alcohol and water don't mix. We have been seeing a lot of people celebrating by the beach and in the rivers, enjoying a bit of alcohol, and getting themselves into trouble.
"So we ask that you be careful in the water, especially with alcohol, drugs, as it doesn't mix."
It's a safety message echoed by Surf Life Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner, who has urged people not to go swimming at night while celebrating New Year's Eve, especially if they are drinking.
But he said recent days had been relatively quiet on the region's beaches - save a rescue at Austinmer on Boxing Day - due to inclement weather keeping crowd numbers down.
The Illawarra has experienced cooler, wetter conditions as showers sweep across the region, with similar weather expected to persist into the first day of 2024.
Wollongong, Port Kembla and Kiama can all expect tops of 23 degrees on Monday, January 1, with a shower or two.
