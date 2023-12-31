Dozens of photos from the Hawks very own cracker night on NYE

As if December 31 isn't a big enough night ... throw in a Hawks win against 36ers and there were fireworks even before the family-friendly event at Belmore Basin.
The biggest crowd in many a season - there was mention of 2009 - packed the WIN Entertainment Centre and lapped up all the Hawks had to offer.
The 5.30pm start worked perfectly for the Hawks fans to enjoy a basketball blitz before they headed to the foreshore.
And that they did. For all their support, th Hawks rewarded them with not just a win - interim coach Justin Tatum's fifth from seven starts - but high fives and autographs galore once the 36ers were dispatched.
Swipe through the dozens of photos below to check out not just the action but crowd shots, too.
