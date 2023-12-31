Happy New Year: 2024 arrives in all its sparkly wonder across the Illawarra

Were you among the thousands at Wollongong Harbour for the family fireworks at 9pm?
We can help if you were elsewhere.
Photographer Adam McLean's evening started with the Illawarra Hawks' New Year's Eve exploits at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
The Hawks swept aside the 36ers, just as the city was preparing to sweep aside 2023.
He then moved on to Wollongong's glorious foreshore and trained his lens not just on the fireworks, but the fun fair at Lang Park, too.
From all of us at the Mercury, we wish you all everything you hope for yourself and your loved ones in 2024. May it be a year of peace and happiness.
