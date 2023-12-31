Woman stalked, choked in alleged domestic violence attack in Campbelltown

Two guns, ammunition and cannabis have been seized by police following an alleged domestic violence attack south of Sydney.
A 22-year-old woman told police she was assaulted and threatened by a man known to her at a home in Airds, near Campbelltown.
The woman sustained minor injuries.
Officers were called to the home on Boonoke Place about 2.30pm on Saturday, December 30.
During a search of the home, police seized two unregistered firearms - a sawn off shotgun and home-made pistol - ammunition and cannabis.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), intentionally choke etc person with recklessness (DV), common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, possess unauthorised firearm, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday, December 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.