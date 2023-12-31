'Anything but interim': Scott Ninnis backs Justin Tatum as next Hawks coach

Justin Tatum has done enough to warrant having the interim removed from his title and being appointed the Illawarra Hawks next coach.
That's the view of another interim coach in Scott Ninnis, whose Adelaide 36ers were beaten 91-84 by the Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre on New Year;s Eve.
Ninnis said the Hawks form since Tatum took over the coaching reigns from Jacob Jacomas had been nothing short of outstanding.
"It's been outstanding, the turnaround they've had, it's been nothing short of amazing," he said.
"I don't think there's anything interim about him. I think he's shown and proven enough that he deserves his job moving forward."
Tatum appreciated the support but stressed he was focused on the here and now and getting the Hawks to win as many games as possible.
"I always consider myself as a coach. When I came here my label was assistant coach and now I'm interim," he said.
"I understand that but when I go into that locker room every day, when I go to practice every day, these guys know I'm their head coach. I'm the guy in charge and we go from there.
"So what my title is, we never talk about, we never look at it, that's for us down the road.
"I'm these guys coach from now until whenever, but I'm fine with whatever people say, interim, head coach or just my first or last name, I'm good with it."
The Hawks have improved to a 7-9 win'loss record heading into this Friday night's clash against South East Melbourne Phoenix in Wollongong.
But Tatum was far from happy with the Hawks win against the 36ers, the fifth from seven games since he was appointed interim coach.
He was especially disappointed with Illawarra's first quarter against Adelaide.
"I wasn't happy first quarter. The guys understand that we're not starting like we want. We want to dominate the whole game," Tatum said.
"And so with our energy and our sense of awareness, I had to get on the guys a little bit about allowing teams to get into their groove and being able to compete and play with us, which then makes it a longer game for us.
"So I really wasn't happy with the beginning of the first half. We made adjustments second half, in the first four to five minutes of the third quarter.
"The third quarter was great for us with four consecutive stops in a row. We made buckets off those stops and were able to gain that momentum like we wanted to do in the first half."
