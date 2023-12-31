Remember the moments in 2023 that made our hearts smile

There were the shocking moments in 2023, sportspeople behaving badly and, of course, the heart-breaking moments.
But there's also been light amid the shade.
The light came into your lives in a multitude of ways - via Mother Nature, the sheer kindness and thoughtfulness of people, sheer happenstance and, of course, some moments were just out and out good fortune.
Her are some of the moments that made us smile - inwardly and outwardly - over the past 12 months.
A group of surfers had more than good waves to talk about after surfing a popular break north of the Illawarra.
A massive humpback whale surfaced close to them and put on a show, spurting water high into the air from its blowholes at Voodoo Point near Cronulla.
Just like there are cat people and dog people there are sports fans and, well, err, non-sports fans.
But for a few weeks in July and August, the line between fans and non-fans seemed to blur. For that we thank the women footballers of the world.
Yes, it helped that the Matildas were a seemingly grounded, reasonable bunch of athletes who seemed more kickabout than prima donna. It also helped that they were pretty talented, but the World Cup was more than that.
Thousands of people wanted to have skin in the game. Of course live sites across the country were packed when the Aussies featured, but still thousands turned up to watch. For instance, France-Jamaica in Sydney ended up a scoreless draw - but it was played in front of a crowd of 39,000. More than most NRL matches.
And, of course, there was Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Mackenzie Arnold, Mary Fowler and all the now household names in green and gold.
Let our own football guru Jordan Warren remind you of some of the best parts of that wonderful month in 2023: The best moments of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The idea of finding a message in a bottle on a beach is about as old-school as it gets.
There were heartstrings tugged aplenty back in February when a Gerringong diver found exactly that at Murrays Beach.
He, too, was pretty excited.
"I just went: 'Oh my God! this is unbelievable.' We've all heard these stories but you never come across anything like it."
The letter was written more than 800 days earlier - by a little girl from Canberra.
And, you'll never guess where her grandparents live - yup, guessed it: Gerringong.
This one's a major coincidence
Well, maybe a spooky coincidence ...
When a random buzzing was heard at Jamberoo Public School's library, principal Chris Speirs went to investigate. Try as he might, he couldn't find the problem.
For one reason or anther the earliest an electrician could make it was Thursday. The date was September 21, 2023.
It turns out the sparky found time capsules (as well as the buzzing noise) in the ceiling. Time capsules from 1998 with instructions for them to be opened after 20 years - in 2018.
Obviously that date had come and gone but there was a date that was familiar: the capsules were sealed on September 21.
So precisely 25 years later, in font of the student body and their families, the capsules were opened.
The comedian who made one woman's night
If live interaction, mid-performance, makes you break out in an anxious sweat, think again.
UK funnyman Jimmy Carr walks a fine line - and he issued a warning from the WIN Entertainment Centre stage that he sailed close to the edge.
But it was he who made one audience member's night - by publicly calling her out.
A Wollongong woman was the only division one win in a "Set for Life lottery draw" in the first week of 2023.
For her troubles she won $20,000 every month for the next 20 years.
"We've been trying to come to terms with the insane news ever since. I've never won anything in my life, so winning this this is absolutely amazing," the woman said.
Not such a bad way to start your winnings ways.
It turns out buying lottery or Lotto tickets in the Illawarra isn't such a bad idea - particularly if you buy them in Dapto.
The 2530 postcode sold four major winning tickets in the 11 months to the end of November 2023.
That includes dual success for NewsXpress Dapto at Dapto Mall.
One winner collected $100,000 at back in June and another mystery winner pocketed a whopping $2.5m early in September.
