Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks
Analysis

Gruelling run home the twist in Hawks post-season fairy tale

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 1 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hawks completed the calendar year with a big win over Adelaide. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks completed the calendar year with a big win over Adelaide. Picture by Adam McLean

Who'd have imagined the Hawks would be remotely in the post-season discussion when the club sacked coach Jacob Jackomas seven weeks ago?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Gruelling run home the twist in Hawks post-season fairy tale
The Hawks completed the calendar year with a big win over Adelaide. Picture by Adam McLean
Why the Hawks can reach the play-in... and why they can't.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
'We just couldn't stop smiling': Dos Santos sisters do family proud
Elder Dos Santos sibling Jynaya celebrates scoring the winning goal against Wellington. Indiana (inset) entered the field of play late in the game to mark the special moment. Pictures by Richieriches Sports Shots and Sylvia Liber
Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos played together for the first time.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'Anything but interim': Scott Ninnis backs Justin Tatum as next Hawks coach
Illawarra Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum has been backed to have interim removed from his title by Adelaide 36ers interim coach Scott Ninnis. Picture by Adam McLean
Justin Tatum has guided the Hawks to five wins from seven starts
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra Hawks end year with big win over Adelaide 36ers
Todd Blanchfield scores for the Illawarra Hawks during their win over Adelaide 36ers at WIN Entertainment Centre on New Year's Eve. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks fans were treated to a great New Year's Eve win
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.