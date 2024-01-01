Gruelling run home the twist in Hawks post-season fairy tale

Who'd have imagined the Hawks would be remotely in the post-season discussion when the club sacked coach Jacob Jackomas seven weeks ago?
At the time, perhaps only Justin Tatum himself read a whole lot into his desire to turn an interim stint as head coach into a full-time gig. Yet here we are, the Hawks 5-2 under Tatum as care-taker and in the play-in discussion.
Having faced an uphill task to keep a downtrodden fan-base engaged for the remainder of the campaign, being in the frame was all the front office could have reasonably asked for when it dropped the axe on Jackomas' tenure.
But can the Hawks really reach the post-season?
There's a push for Tatum to be rubber-stamped as the club's next head coach, but he also would not be the first interim coach to enjoy a honeymoon period. At the same time, it's hard to imagine tougher circumstances in which to step into your first professional head coaching role.
Tatum's personal stocks are unquestionably on the rise, not to mention a PR dream for NBL HQ.
Given the job he's done thus far, his head coaching ambitions may not hinge on the Hawks seeing post-season action, but it's worth running the rule over Illawarra's realistic prospects based on what we know.
The play-in game-changer
After some initial scepticism, this writer is a play-in convert. There was a lot to be said for the brutal playoff cut of previous seasons, given the way many of the country's other elite competitions continually reward mediocrity in handing out post-season berths.
With the league expanding, and with how evenly teams are matched, the play-in unquestionably adds a welcome new dimension to the second half of an NBL season, as seen by the hype around the Hawks rebooted run.
This season may tell a different story, but using last season as a guide, teams need to finish with a positive win-loss ledger in order to reasonably expect to feature in the play-in.
South East Melbourne and Perth secured the fifth and sixth seeds respectively with a 15-13 ledger. Melbourne United also went 15-13 and missed out by a single bucket on percentage.
Getting above .500 may or may not be required this season, but using it as a gauge, the Hawks would need to win eight of their remaining 12 games to match last season's qualifiers.
Why they can
The Hawks have games in hand when it comes to play-in rivals having played the equal least amount of games (with New Zealand) in the league at the end of the calendar year.
Cairns (9-11) have burned four more games in their schedule, while the Phoenix (9-10) and Bullets (8-11) are both three games further down the road.
The Hawks have an even 6-6 home-road split over the remaining 12 games. There are four teams in a logjam for the bottom two play-in berths and the Hawks have all three others at home, while last-placed Adelaide make a second visit to Wollongong in round 16.
It's certainly no easy task, but the opportunity to get above .500 at the direct expense of play-in rivals is there if they can continue momentum under the Tatum.
Why they can't.
The flip-side to having the most games to come is the fact they have to be crammed into a demanding schedule, including an incredibly tough run home.
They play three of their last four games on the road, including a clash with the Breakers in New Zealand and finish their campaign against league-leaders United in Melbourne. Their lone home game in that run is against second-placed Perth in Wollongong.
Playing the big guns late in the season isn't always a curse given the trend of coaches resting stars over the final few games once a top-two or top-four berth is safely locked away, but the Hawks will need to show plenty of resilience to get over the hump.
In the immediate term, Tatum's squad takes on the Phoenix at home this Friday before tackling a stretch of three games in six days, including a Tasmania-Brisbane road double in the space of 48 hours in round 15. They face the same turnaround four days later, albeit at home against Cairns and Adelaide.
By comparison, Cairns have a 4-4 home away split to finish but, barring a two-day swing between games in round 16, the Snakes have four six-day turnarounds and a nine-day lead into a penultimate round road trip to Perth. They also finish their season at home to United on six days' prep.
South East Melbourne have five of nine games to come at home, but six against top-four opposition. Following Monday's road clash with Tasmania, the Breakers have six of their last 10 games at home and finish on the road against Adelaide.
Brisbane appear all but out of the running at 8-11, with five of their remaining nine games coming on the road.
The must-wins
After giving away such a poor start to the season, the Hawks can afford few losses, period. Looking at the overall schedule, though, there are some games they simply cannot drop.
Any home defeat over the final stretch of the season could spell the end for their post-season hopes. However, remaining undefeated at home is not beyond the realms of possibility.
Of the current top four sides, only Perth will visit Wollongong over the remainder of the season. On form and current ladder position, Brisbane, New Zealand and Sydney present opportunities to jag a win on the road.
The odds of a full strength United side taking the floor in their final outing of the year also appear long if previous seasons are any guide, though coach Dean Vickerman may choose to spare any weary stars a road trip to Cairns 48 hours earlier instead.
The key man
Justin Robinson.
The one-two punch of Sam Froling and Gary Clark in the front-court has proven the Hawks most bankable ace this season, including the recent resurgence. Seemingly unlocked in Tatum's system, Tyler Harvey continues to do Tyler Harvey things.
It leaves Robinson as the big gun yet to truly fire. Having spent time with five NBA franchises, the 26-year-old boasts a stellar pedigree, but looked to be on borrowed time with Jackomas two months ago. He's shown positive signs under Tatum, his composed closure of his side's Christmas-Day victory over Sydney a case in point.
The fact he's still yet to hit the heights most expected of a player of his calibre is something of a silver lining with 12 games to play. The aforementioned schedule means the Hawks will need to find something extra over down the final stretch of the season.
As the big gun with still the most gears to move through, Robinson holds the key his team's chances of featuring in the post-season.
