Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Man killed in horror New Year's Day crash at Maddens Plains

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 1 2024 - 11:11am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died following a horror single-vehicle crash at Maddens Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help