Man killed in horror New Year's Day crash at Maddens Plains

A man has died following a horror single-vehicle crash at Maddens Plains.
The man was driving southbound on Appin Road, around 500 metres west of the Princes Highway turnoff, when his car left the road at around 8.25am on January 1, 2024.
A female motorist travelling in a separate car behind the man saw his vehicle slide off the road in the wet and foggy conditions and disappear down an embankment.
"It looks like he's come out of the fog and done a sweep off the road, over an embankment and flipped the car," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
The vehicle crashed and rolled into trees and was completely enclosed by branches. One tree had to be chain sawed down to allow emergency services to access the car.
"He [the driver] was trapped significantly in the vehicle," Insp Rees said.
The male driver, who is aged between 38 and 45 years, was declared deceased at the scene.
No other people were in the vehicle.
The road was wet at the time of the crash and it had been drizzling rain earlier in the morning.
Emergency services remain at the scene and traffic is affected in both directions.
