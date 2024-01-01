Six tips to get you up and moving on New Year's Day - if you still need it

Ohh, if it's after midday on New Year's Day and you're not up and it, you might need some help.
A little bit of over-excitement in the celebration stakes on December 31 will do it.
These suggestions are not medically sound, but reliably handed down by, shall we say, people with experience in elongated celebrating.
Hang tough.
Milk: Whether its plain, choccy-flavoured, in a smoothie or straight from a cow, get that milky goodness down you and watch it soothe away your pains.
Exercise: Get up! Resist the temptation to never move again and down a litre of water before getting on the bike, pulling on the runners or doing whatever you do to sweat the demons out of you.
Garlic bread: Many people settle on the holiest of breads. Of course, it's fantastic at any other time, so why not when you have a nuclear hangover? The hot tip was to have it before going to bed, but hey, at this stage - you've got to do what you've got to do!.
Hot chippies: Preferably from a fish and chip shop and we're reliably informed if you partner these with a diet coke, several Zooper Doopers and heading back to bed you'll be right as rain.
Weird and whacky: One hot tip is (apparently) Mamee noodles and orange juice - hey, it was good as a seven-year-old from the tuckshop; another colleague swears by activated charcoal mixed in water - we're not so sure what that is but it sounds healthy.
Hydralite and paracetamol/ibuprofen: Get it in you before bed and just hope for the best.
One of them should help.
Fear not, January 2 will be here before you know it.
