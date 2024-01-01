Warrawong woman accused of tearing off hijab in unprovoked assault

A Warrawong woman accused of ripping off another woman's hijab in an unprovoked attack claims she was unaware of the religious significance of the garment.
Tammie Denise Peters faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday, January 1, charged with common assault and possessing a prohibited drug.
It is alleged she tore off the woman's hijab, unprovoked and unexpectedly, and had cannabis on her.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Peters' release on bail, saying she posed an unacceptable risk of committing serious offences.
Sergeant Jacob said that while the alleged assault was not ongoing and did not cause physical injury, it was "extremely disrespectful".
She noted Peters had a lengthy criminal record and had faced eight charges in the past three years of assaulting members of the community.
Peters was on parole for offences of common assault and assaulting police, Sergeant Jacob said, as well as a conditional release order.
Legal Aid lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said Peters was not aware of the cultural and religious significance of the hijab, and thought removing it was akin to knocking someone's hat off their head.
Ms Parkes said she had explained how important the hijab was and Peters was apologetic.
She said Peters would not face imprisonment if found guilty of the offence, and only had a small amount of cannabis.
Registrar Leah Harvey said the issue she faced was that even if Peters did not understand the significance of the hijab, she should not be touching members of the public regardless.
"The public aren't there for her to touch at her leisure whenever she sees fit," Ms Harvey said.
But she granted Peters bail, noting the accused woman might not face imprisonment if found guilty of the offences.
Ms Harvey imposed bail conditions that included living at a Warrawong address, and not entering Maple Youth Services or MacCabe Park or coming within 100 metres of them.
She warned Peters that she could "almost guarantee" she would not be released from custody again if she committed an offence on bail.
Peters will return to court later in January.
