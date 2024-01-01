Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrawong woman accused of tearing off hijab in unprovoked assault

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 1 2024 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammie Denise Peters. Picture by ACM
Tammie Denise Peters. Picture by ACM

A Warrawong woman accused of ripping off another woman's hijab in an unprovoked attack claims she was unaware of the religious significance of the garment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.