See where your team ranks in our South Coast cricket mid-season report card

How does each team in the South Coast cricket competition rank at the halfway mark of the season?
Part two of the summer sport continues this weekend, but how have the contenders stacked up?
Far South Coast teams Ex-Servos and Berry-Shoalhaven lead the way, while perennial heavyweights Lake Illawarra and The Rail have also had strong seasons.
Bomaderry are yet to register a win in 10 games, whilst Bay and Basin and Kookas have also struggled.
So how does each team stack up in the Mercury's mid-season report card?
Albion Park linger mid-table at the halfway point and their season has been up-and-down.
They were smashed by The Rail in round three, but bounced back quickly with a win in round four against Bay and Basin. From there, the Eagles went on a four game winning run in between a couple of washouts, but went into the Christmas break with a disappointing loss to Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
Kayne Grove has been carrying the team with the bat with 440 runs at an average of 62.86.
With the ball Andrew Meijer (12), Kynan Barton (10) and Kasey Barton (10) have all shared the spoils in terms of wickets.
The Dolphins got their season off to the best possible start with wins against North Nowra Cambewarra and Bomaderry, but three losses on the bounce would follow.
They fought themselves back to form with a victory against Kookas but ended the midway point of the season with a loss against Shellharbour.
With a 3-5 win-loss record, inconsistency has been the biggest killer but if they can start putting together some triumphs on the bounce then it won't take long for Bay and Basin to be in finals contention.
Brandon Labb has performed modestly with the bat so far, recording 298 runs at an average of 37.25 whilst Brock Balgowan has been sensational with the ball, taking 11 wickets at an average of 17.18.
Whilst there have been a couple of frustrating losses, there is no doubting that being equal first come Christmas time was exactly what the doctor ordered for Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
Wins against The Rail and Shellharbour to start the season put all other teams on notice immediately.
There have been some thumping wins but also tight losses to North Nowra Cambewarra and perhaps most crucially, Ex-Servos.
Thomas Fletcher (56) and Daniel Troy (44.2) have been the top averages with the bat whilst Callum Crapp has taken 14 wickets at an average of 11.43.
Without a win this season, unfortunately there is only one grade for Bomaderry... F.
The batting is what is letting them down. The side has only scored over 200 once. A couple of wins in the remainder of the season would go a long way in improving this grade.
What a start to the season it has been for Ex-Servos as they sit in equal first spot on the table.
Highlights so far include wins against Lake Illawarra and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, as well as smashing victories against North Nowra Cambewarra and Kookas.
What was disappointing for Ex-Servos was the lost to The Rail in December. Win that, and they would have been outright first.
Skipper Daniel Gleeson has led the way with the bat including a century in their last match against Albion Park.
On their day Kiama can beat anyone but have come unstuck against some of the top sides like Lake Illawarra, The Rail and Shellharbour.
Quite a lot relies on the Cavs batters such as Nathan Barr and Blake Mackrell, who average 41.6 and 39.6 respectively.
You would be a fool to rule out Kiama for a late finals surge.
Their one and only win of the season came in round one against Bomaderry, but there has been no joy since.
Perhaps most importantly they were competitive against the likes of Ex-Servos and The Rail, but frustratingly came unstuck against teams near them on the ladder such as Bay and Basin and Kiama.
Craig Bramble has scored 244 runs at an average of just a touch over 40 whilst Anthony Bragovic has scored 235 runs with an average of 33.57.
Troy Tungai has been the best with the ball, taking 13 wickets at an average of 18.69.
The six-straight one-day title winners Lake Illawarra have not had it all their own way but they will be confident of chasing down the pack.
Just five points adrift from Ex-Servos and the Magpies, the perennial South Coast cricket heavyweights are still fighting.
They started off poorly against Shellharbour but in typical Lake fashion have had dominant performances against the likes of Kiama and Bomaderry.
In terms of title rivals, they beat The Rail but lost to Ex-Servos.
Inconsistency has killed North Nowra Cambewarra, with losses to Bay and Basin coupled with wins against Berry-Shoalhaven Heads and Shellharbour.
Most importantly however they are still well in the mix for finals.
There have been steady performances with the bat from the likes of Hyeon Parsons and Jakob Horsman, whilst Matthew Hickmott and Rhys Burinaga have been lethal with the ball with 14 and 12 wickets respectively.
At times it looks like Shellharbour could be world-beaters. The greatest example of this was their win in round one against Lake Illawarra and also after they beat Ex-Servos.
But losses to North Nowra Cambewarra and Albion Park have cost them big time. But the aforementioned victories mean City have to be considered challengers.
Jack McDonald has been immense with the bat with 391 runs at an average of 55.86 as has Daniel Smith with 265 runs at an average of 44.17. Alexander Brown has also pitched in with 258 runs.
Brenton Geribo has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 13.29.
The Rail are there abouts once more and who's to say they can't win the whole thing?
It was a poor start against the Magpies and there was also a key loss against Lake... but they have been dominant against teams they should beat, which is a positive.
The Rail had the best possible finish to the first half of the season and that was the win against leaders Ex-Servos.
Dylan Rae (400 runs), Kieran Gilly (315 runs) and Hayden Church (287 runs) have all stood up with the bat. Rae has also been stunning with the ball in his hand, taking 13 wickets at an average of 13.08 and Adam Ison has a stunning average of 13.45 from his 11 wickets.
South Coast cricket will return after the Christmas break this Saturday, January 6. Games are as follows:
- The Rail vs Berry-Shoalhaven Heads (Croome Regional Sporting Complex)
- Shellharbour vs Lake Illawarra (Beverley Whitfield Park)
- North Nowra Cambewarra vs Bay and Basin (Bernie Reagan Sports Ground)
- Kiama vs Albion Park (Kiama Sporting Complex)
- Bomaderry vs Kookas (Bomaderry Oval)
- Ex-Servos has the bye
