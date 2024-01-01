As Illawarra partied, volunteers collected stray, scared pets off the streets

As Illawarra brought in the new year with celebrations and festivities, a group of volunteers drove all night and morning picking up lost dogs petrified by the fireworks.
East Corrimal's Carol Neal spent the first few hours of 2024 driving in her car with a lost dog she collected from Fairy Meadow at 1am.
The 72-year-old is one of the volunteers from the Facebook group Lost and Found Pets Illawarra Inc.
"Tilly and I spent the night in the car in the rain just around the area where she was found, [I was] hoping that somebody would get in contact to say that it was their dog," Ms Neal said.
The blue cattle dog was her third call-out of the night for New Year's Eve, and due to having two reactive dogs at home, she couldn't let the stray stay with her.
"At one stage I actually parked outside my house [and] ran in to let my dogs go out to the toilet and then I went back out to Tilly and then we were back on the road again," she said.
"If it wasn't for the dedication of [the] Lost and Found group of volunteers and the great community support, these terrified dogs could end up roaming the streets, injured or dead."
Many Illawarra residents have used the social media site to report their pets missing and help others in the community.
Started in 2011, the group now has 45,500 members.
Co-administrator Anne McNaughton was awake till 3am on New Year's Day, their busiest day of the year, coordinating the group of volunteers.
"Anytime there's storms it gets bad but New Year's Eve is by far the biggest [day]," she said.
"We've had three people [volunteers] who spent the night in their cars with lost dogs because there was nowhere to take them."
Across the Illawarra, rescue centres, vets, and even councils direct people to lost and found Facebook community pages to help people reunite pets with their owners.
Albion Park Rail resident Ms McNaughton is frustrated there's such a reliance on a group of volunteers.
"It's absolutely appalling, everybody likes to have time with their family but last night all of the people that were looking after dogs, chasing dogs, scanning dogs didn't have time with their family," she said.
While 20 volunteers have access to microchip scanners, only one person has the authority to access the personal details of the owners.
During New Year's Eve and New Year's Day morning, the group scanned 37 microchips and all of those pets were reunited with their owners.
From December 31 to 4pm January 1 there were about 68 social media posts of lost or found pets in the Illawarra Facebook group.
Mrs McNaughton claimed there is nowhere for lost dogs to be taken with no assistance from the RSPCA or the local councils on New Year's Eve or January 1 to reunite lost pets with their owners.
However, both Wollongong City Council and Shellharbour City Council stated they have rangers working during the holiday period.
The Mercury contacted the designated council phone numbers for lost dogs to see whether they accept lost pets on New Year's Day. Both Kiama and Wollongong council's voicemail stated their offices were closed, with Kiama Municipal Council directing callers to RSPCA.
The RSPCA Illawarra shelter voicemail advised callers its centre was closed on public holidays, however, a sign at the Unanderra shelter includes their January 1 opening hours.
Shellharbour City Council has an after-hours phone number (4221 6111) and its rangers worked until 3.30pm on January 1.
If you find a stray dog, experts advise to attempt contacting the owners through any contact details on collars before reaching out to councils, RSPCA or vets.
You can also create a post on the Lost and Found Pets Illawarra Inc. Facebook group or contact an after-hours vet for advice.
