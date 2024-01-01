Illawarra Mercury
Near-miss between passenger, training planes at Shellharbour Airport

By Connor Pearce
Updated January 1 2024 - 2:54pm, first published 1:54pm
A Link Airways flight from Brisbane had to move towards the edge of the runway to avoid an inexperienced pilot in another aircraft. Picture by Adam McLean
A near-miss occurred at Shellharbour Airport in July 2023 between two planes, when an inexperienced pilot took off towards a commercial airline that was still on the runway having just landed.

