Near-miss between passenger, training planes at Shellharbour Airport

A near-miss occurred at Shellharbour Airport in July 2023 between two planes, when an inexperienced pilot took off towards a commercial airline that was still on the runway having just landed.
On July 6, 2023, a pilot flying a Piper PA-28 light aircraft from Bankstown to Goulburn made a stop at Shellharbour Airport.
As the pilot prepared to depart Shellharbour, a Saab 340 operated by commercial airline Link Airways was approaching to land having travelled from Brisbane.
Because of the taxiway weight restriction at the airport, after landing, the Saab turned around and headed back up the runway.
As they did so, the Saab crew saw the Piper heading towards them and tried to contact the pilot but were unable to connect.
The Saab moved to the edge of the runway to avoid the other plane. The pilot of the Piper saw the Link Airways aircraft but continued its take off, passing over the wing of the other aircraft at a distance of about 45 metres.
An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) found miscommunications and assumptions led to the near miss and as a result Link Airways, and Schofields Flying Club - which operates the Piper - have revised and reviewed their safety policies.
The ATSB found that the pilot of the Piper did not know that the Saab would have to turn around due to the weight restriction on the taxiway, and assumed the runway would be clear for their take off.
The pilot also used "non-standard" radio terminology, which did not make it clear that it was entering the runway.
The ATSB also found that the pilot of the Piper aircraft could have stopped taking off by the time it saw the other aircraft but hesitated and chose to continue the take-off despite the other plane remaining on the runway.
The pilot had never stopped a take-off after commencing during their training and was unsure of how the aircraft would brake and handle if they stopped the takeoff.
At that time, the pilot had only flown for 22 hours as pilot in command and the flight on July 6 was their third solo navigation flight.
Following the incident, Schofields Flying Club updated its training procedures so that pilots must begin their flight training with the club, and not rely on training obtained at another provider - as the pilot in this incident did.
Link Airways also revised its guidelines for operations into Shellharbour.
