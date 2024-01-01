How a Victorian parolee squished 35 bags of cannabis into a Mazda 3 in Picton

A man is behind bars after police seized 35 garbage bags of cannabis leaf and plant products, along with "unexplained" cash from a parolee who'd fled his state.
The man was driving a Mazda 3 sedan when he was pulled over by police in Picton on the evening of December 30, 2023.
"When speaking with the Victorian man, who did not hold a valid driver's license, a strong smell of cannabis was detected by the officers," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 1.5 kilograms of loose cannabis in a bag, along with 34 bags of cannabis 'roots and stumps', and a "large unexplained sum of cash".
The man, who is currently on parole from a Victorian court, is under orders not to leave that state.
He was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug (greater than indictable quantity), deal with proceeds of crime, and licence expired (less than two years).
The man was refused bail to appear at Picton Local Court on January 10, 2024.
"His parole office was contacted in relation to his breach, and are looking forward to his return to them upon being released from New South Wales," traffic command officers said.
