Little Claire 'didn't want to miss a day of 2024'

Claire River Wharton wasn't expected to make an appearance in the world for another few weeks, but it seems the adorable newborn just couldn't wait.
Albion Park parents Jessica Frater and James Wilson-Wharton welcomed their baby daughter at 1.50am on January 1, 2024, making Claire one of the first babies born in the Illawarra this year.
Jessica was booked in for a C-section on January 19, so when she first started experiencing contractions on the evening of December 31, 2023 she thought they would "fizzle out".
She had originally planned to spend the final hours of the year watching the 9pm fireworks before going to bed.
Jessica and James made some jokes about their new baby, a younger sibling to their son Colin, arriving early - even laughing about the possibility of her birth making the newspaper.
But it was about 10.30pm, Jessica said, that she really thought she was going into labour.
Claire was born at Wollongong Hospital at 36 weeks and three days' gestation, weighing 2.8 kilograms and measuring 48 centimetres long.
"[She] didn't want to miss a day of 2024," James said.
There is a family significance to Claire's middle name: her Thai grandmother, Jessica's mother, is named Dew - so River is a nod to the connection to water - and in Thai, Dew's name starts with an R.
Colin, who will turn 3 in April, is a proud big brother, speaking about giving his baby sister a hug or a kiss.
Jessica is now looking forward to returning home with little Claire on Tuesday.
Claire was one of three babies born at Wollongong Hospital on New Year's Day as of mid-afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.