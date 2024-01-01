Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

'Perfect storm' hits Wollongong CBD on NYE and venues are singing in the rain

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 1 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's rooftops such as at Humbar were the place to be on New Year's Eve. L-R Chelsea Kula, Melissa Lazarevska and Monika Krcoska. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong's rooftops such as at Humbar were the place to be on New Year's Eve. L-R Chelsea Kula, Melissa Lazarevska and Monika Krcoska. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A Wollongong publican has said despite the clouds overhead, New Year's Eve 2023 was a "perfect storm" in the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.