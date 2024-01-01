'Perfect storm' hits Wollongong CBD on NYE and venues are singing in the rain

A Wollongong publican has said despite the clouds overhead, New Year's Eve 2023 was a "perfect storm" in the CBD.
For the first time, fireworks launched from the CBD lit up the night sky at midnight, as venue owners and hospitality businesses attempt to entice locals to stay in Wollongong for New Year's Eve and draw in those fed up with the hassle of trying to make it to Sydney for the fireworks.
Illawarra Hotel publican Ryan Aitchison said the atmosphere in the CBD was "electric".
"This would seem to be the start of Wollongong CBD being a destination for New Year's, it was incredible," he said.
The wet and cooler weather didn't put a dampener on spirits, and despite the crowds, Mr Aitchison said patrons were better behaved than a regular Saturday night in the 'Gong.
"It was the perfect storm, we had the right crowd, a mix of age groups and there wasn't even a push and shove."
With the Illawarra Hawks having dispatched the Adelaide 36ers at WIN Entertainment Centre earlier that evening, there was positivity pumping at both ends of the CBD.
In between, Thomas Chiumento - owner of the Night Parrot bar and Mia Mia trattoria on Crown and Kembla streets respectively - said both venues were booked out and diners were spending.
"Spend this year has been down quite a lot, probably like 20 per cent," he said. "But last night was not a reflection of this year, people were like, 'Yep, I'm here, I'm doing it, I'm not going to hold back.'"
The normally quiet period between Christmas and New Year's was also unusually busy, Mr Chiumento said. Both of his locations remained open during what is often a break for venues, as locals would historically head out of town.
"People really got out last year, a lot of overseas travel, I think that this year is going to be different."
Now with the success of a larger New Year's Eve party in the CBD for two years in a row, Mr Aitchison said the combined approach from business, council and police meant that there was scope for more ambitious events throughout the year.
"[Before] it's always been we want to do this event, but we're going to have to fight with council, police and government bodies, but now it's like we want to run this and we will have their full support - as long as it's sensible," he said.
"It's up to us as operators to get creative and say how do we think outside the box, we can't always close off streets but what else can we do that's going to activate the night-time vibrancy and economy."
