Community invited to farewell Allan, the Princes Highway cyclist

When Allan Olsen, the cyclist who endeared himself to so many over the years with his repeated trips up and down the Princes Highway, died in August, the wider Illawarra community responded with an outpouring of grief.
Now his family are inviting people to come along and pay their final respects to the man his sister Tina described as a "one of the kindest people" on Tuesday, January 2 - what would have been his 68th birthday.
Allan's ashes will be scattered in the sea at Kiama and flowers will be floated out on the water to remember the quiet, gentle man who became a familiar face to so many.
Allan's family will also bring along his well-known bicycle for the ceremony.
Ms Olsen has extended the invitation to attend to anyone who wants to come along, having seen the immense response to news of her brother's passing.
The ceremony will take place about 11.30am by the water near Black Beach, opposite the police station on Terralong Street.
Allan died of a medical episode on the Princes Highway north of Gerringong on August 20.
Few people knew his story, or even his name, but hundreds knew who he was - he was a local identity for his habit of cycling long distances through the Illawarra and beyond, with his possessions in shopping bags slung over the handlebars of his bike.
After his death, Ms Olsen told the story of her beloved older brother, an "incredibly gifted" man who discovered an interest in fitness as an adolescent and became enamoured with cycling.
"I was so lucky to have such a nice brother," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.