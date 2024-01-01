Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Passengers trapped on Illawarra train for hours overnight after vandalism attack

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated January 2 2024 - 7:32am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A train in the Illawarra. File picture by Sylvia Liber
A train in the Illawarra. File picture by Sylvia Liber

Passengers were trapped on a southbound train in the Illawarra for two hours overnight after the train slammed into a shopping trolley thrown on the tracks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.