Passengers trapped on Illawarra train for hours overnight after vandalism attack

Passengers were trapped on a southbound train in the Illawarra for two hours overnight after the train slammed into a shopping trolley thrown on the tracks.
The incident occurred around 10.30pm on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Woonona and it left passengers stuck.
"Someone had thrown it [shopping trolley] onto the tracks near Campbell Avenue," Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong firefighter Stuart Willick said.
He was among the rescue crews called to the scene. Specially trained firefighters were forced to clamber under the eight-carriage train to cut the mangled trolley away.
"The whole train line was virtually shut down while we were there for our safety," Mr Willick said.
"We used our electronic tools to cut it out from under the train."
A Transport Management Centre spokesman said the incident occurred "in between platforms so the passengers weren't able to disembark".
Some passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations as they remained trapped on board the train.
"Trains have been stopped for an hour. Problem is that there isn't much the police can do if they can even be bothered. Not a good way to start the year," one person wrote.
Another posted it was "lucky the trolleys didn't cause a derailment".
A man wrote wrote: "Idiots put stuff on the tracks regularly, it's a only a matter of time until it ends in disaster".
The man who made the original post said: "I catch the train all the time and this is the first time this has ever happened to me. So I've been very lucky. But that's not to say this doesn't suck".
