'He's got a gun': Police rush to elderly men fighting in Warrawong

A panicked triple-0 call overnight that an elderly man was holding a gun during fight resulted in a major emergency response to Warrawong.
Traffic on Northcliffe Drive was halted as six police cars, with lights and sirens blaring, rushed to a block of units next to Warrawong Plaza at around 7.30pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
"There were two elderly men arguing over putting rubbish in a bin and one had a walking stick," a NSW Police spokesman told the Mercury.
"The caller thought the walking stick was a gun."
The police spokesman said the large response was due to the serious nature of a gun being involved, and officers were redeployed once the situation was under control.
The fight occurred at a housing commission block and nobody was injured.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.