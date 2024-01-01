Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1953: Bulli Show attracts thousands on first day ever

Updated January 2 2024 - 10:48am, first published 10:38am
Not 1953, but Bulli Show 60 years later. Brooke and Mackenzee Coe look at animatronic dinosaurs.
Looking back at January 3, 1953

Thousands turned up at day one of the first Bulli Show.

