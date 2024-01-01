The Mercury in 1953: Bulli Show attracts thousands on first day ever

Thousands turned up at day one of the first Bulli Show.
More than 3000 people arrived at the showground, with the show society sure numbers would double over the following days.
"Only a few hundred people were present when the show opened at 10.30am," the Mercury reported, "but cars streamed in during the lunch period."
Those people arrived in time to see the grand parade of cattle and horse followed by the show's official opening by state Premier JJ Cahill.
"I am really astounded at the vigour you have displayed in organising this magnificent show," the Premier said.
Those who chose not to watch the judging of the cows, bulls, chicken and even a photography contest found entertainment in sideshow alley or other events in the ring.
