Teenagers stabbed during violent New Year's Eve street brawl in Wollongong

Two teenagers were stabbed and rushed to hospital during a violent street brawl in the Wollongong CBD on New Year's Eve.
A fight erupted in a group of around 20 people just metres from WIN Stadium, near the corner of Harbour and Burelli streets, at around 1.50am on Monday, January 1, 2024.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman at the scene for stab wounds before they were taken to Wollongong Hospital," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The boy suffered stab wounds to his face and was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition. He has since undergone surgery.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
A short time later Wollongong police officers arrested two men - aged 24 and 31 - on Burelli Street.
The men were charged with one count of affray each and were granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on February 13, 2024.
The brawl erupted as thousands of families and revellers were enjoying New Year's Eve celebrations in the CBD.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the brawl and stabbing, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
