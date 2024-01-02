Illawarra celebrities: the dozen famous faces of our region

From sports legends to home-grown reality stars, Illawarra heralds some of the most recognised celebrities and respected stars.
Check out our list of the stars that currently live in the Illawarra or have called Illawarra home.
Tristan Knowles, a wheelchair basketballer has represented Australia at five Paralympic games and multiple World Championships.
At the age of nine, a bone cancer diagnosis led to an above the knee left leg amputation.
Then at the age of 12, the cancer returned to his lung and he had a lung lobectomy with a ten percent chance of survival.
The Bellambi resident was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia, and has completed training to become an amputee mentor at Port Kembla Hospital.
Olympian Sarah Carli is back in the Wollongong region to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 400-metre hurdler represented Australia in the 2021 Games in Tokyo after making a full recovery from a life threatening injury.
Parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson and former Figtree resident co-hosted the 9NOW TV show Parental Guidance.
The University of Wollongong alumni has a PhD in psychology and scrutinised different parenting techniques in the reality TV show.
The father-of-six shares parenting advice through his podcast Happy Families and has written eight books including his first book '21 Days to a Happier Family'.
Fashion stylist Donny Galella has styled celebrities for some of the most prestigious events and has also returned to his hometown in Wollongong to provide styling advice to the Illawarra community
He has styled celebrities for awards nights and red-carpet appearances like the ARIA Awards, and The Australian Cricket Awards.
Wollongong model and Instagram influence Oceana Hegyi often showcases the best of the Illawarra through her social media page.
Whether it's showing off the best dog parks in Illawarra with her pooch Luna or advising locals on the best style trends.
After a stage two Melanoma diagnosis in 2021, the model often assists Melanoma Institute Australia with their fundraising and campaigns.
Hannah Diviney is an author, actress, and advocate for women and people with a disability.
The UOW alumni is the editor-in-chief of Missing Perspectives, a website that unpacks the marginalisation of women in news. She was a finalist for the 2022 Young Australian of the Year Awards.
"We focus on lived experience. Most of the content on our website is written by women who are living through those things," Ms Diviney told the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader.
The actress also featured in the SBS Digital show Latecomers.
Charity founder and 2020 NSW Young Australian of the Year Corey Tutt is passionate about getting kids involved in science in regional communities.
The former Dapto High School student founded the charity Deadly Science in 2018 and has written multiple books for children including a series for Australian Geographic, The First Scientists and This Book Thinks Ya Deadly!
The Kamilaroi man was awarded a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to Indigenous STEM education.
Award-winning poet Kirli Saunders is based in Dharawal Country and an UOW alumni.
The Gunai woman has published multiple books including poetry collections Returning and Kindred, and verse-novel Bindi.
She was awarded the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year in 2020 and then recognised with an Order of Australia Medal in 2022.
Journalist Kumi Taguchi and host of SBS TV show Insight, has been in the industry for 20 years in both Australia and Asia.
The UOW alumni didn't study journalism in Wollongong, instead, the talented violinist secured a scholarship to study music.
Among many milestones, she hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the Invictus Games in 2018 and Tokyo Olympic in 2021.
Raised in West Wollongong Laura Byrne's is well known as one of the contestants in the reality show The Bachelor where she met her match Matthew Johnson (Matty J) in 2017.
She also starred in Dancing with the Stars and an episode of Space Invaders. The podcaster also hosts Life Uncut and KIIS FM's The Pick Up.
Triple J Mornings radio host Lucy Smith is a self-titled 'Gong gal' and a UOW alumni.
The former student of Holy Spirit College Bellambi also presents the weekly podcast 'Science with Dr Carl' with Dr Karl Kruszelnicki.
Singer and actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte called Mt Warrigal home before becoming a national celebrity.
The graduate of Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts even celebrated the school's centenary with students in 2016.
