Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park man collects $61k Keno win - his third major haul

By Newsroom
January 2 2024 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Away "down the coast", one Albion Park man is $61,000 better off after his third Keno haul. Picture supplied
Away "down the coast", one Albion Park man is $61,000 better off after his third Keno haul. Picture supplied

An Albion Park man has wracked up a hat-trick of Keno wins by taking home $61,000 at his weekly pub dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.