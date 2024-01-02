Albion Park man collects $61k Keno win - his third major haul

An Albion Park man has wracked up a hat-trick of Keno wins by taking home $61,000 at his weekly pub dinner.
It's a familiy tradition of sorts to have a meal and play Keno at the Albion Park Hotel once a week.
And it's paying dividends as this is win No.3 for the family.
Not as sensational as the $330,000 they won in December 2017, but on-one's complaining.
"I was so excited, but I certainly rattled myself when the win came up.
"This is my third major Keno win," he said of the December 29 success.
And there's no great secret to his success as he likes to mix up his numbers.
"Some days, I might put on a ticket with seven numbers, and other days, I might put on 10," he said.
With more than $60,000 heading to his bank account, the long-time player plans to use his prize to pay off his mortgage.
"It will be a huge help as we will be able to take a lump sum off our mortgage," he said.
"This is a good start to 2024.
"We're actually down at the coast celebrating the new year with the family. I didn't get to celebrate the night I had won but this makes up for it."
His winning Keno Classic 8 Spot entry was purchased at Albion Park Hotel, Terry Street, Albion Park.
