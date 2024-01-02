Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Family and friends farewell Allan, the free spirit who spent life on his bike

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 2 2024 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tina Olsen throws a flower into the water in memory of her brother Allan as her son and grandson watch on, standing beside Allan's bike. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Tina Olsen throws a flower into the water in memory of her brother Allan as her son and grandson watch on, standing beside Allan's bike. Picture by Sylvia Liber

On the day he died, Allan Olsen was thought to be heading to Kiama, and it is there he has now returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.