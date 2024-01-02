'It's what's helped me the most': The trait setting rookie coach Tatum apart

He remains a novice in professional terms, but Justin Tatum boasts an experience unique in the NBL coaching ranks. It best explains the resurgence he's been able to extract from a previously floundering Hawks outfit.
While he has an unwavering faith in his ability, the 44-year-old was not a readymade NBL replacement for sacked predecessor Jacob Jackomas, but simply the best option in the absence of one.
However, his wealth of experience coaching high school basketball in his native St Louis, Missouri furnished him with one quality that's proven invaluable in his quick-fire graduation to the pro ranks.
"Understanding each individual as a basketball player," Tatum said when asked what attribute he's leant on the hardest since stepping into the hot seat.
"My coaching experience came from high school, dealing with kids in the public league, which is the inner city kids, the underprivileged kids that have a different experience.
"I went to coaching at a private school where there were more opportunities [for kids] and had to make that change and have that dialogue and coach those guys [differently] to the ones I'd coached previously.
"I knew how to manage a game as well, but what I came into it knowing was how to manage these guys in their positions and in their skill set.
"Being able to come in here and have that same attribute knowing these guys come from different places, different skill sets and different experience. I was able to relate with them that way.
"I think that's what helped me the most because I can help guys and they're never too old, they're never too good to receive more information or become better.
"Being thrown in the fire this early, and unexpectedly, was difficult. I'm not gonna lie. I had to get adjusted to it and being able to talk to grown men and [grasp] the difference from high school to grown men, but it's evolved for me in a good way because these guys have my back."
On the 44-year-old's watch, the Hawks have become arguably the hottest team in the NBL on a 5-2 run that's put them back in the play-in picture, and seen calls for Tatum to be given the gig full-time beyond this season.
It's easy case to make at present, but it would run counter to the club's stated priority of securing an experienced coach with the a proven record of success in the wake of Jackomas' struggles as a rookie.
However, with former coach Brian Goorjian having knocked back a tentative approach, and in-demand former Perth mentor Trevor Gleeson inking a deal to return to the NBA with Milwaukee, it's questionable whether Tatum would be a much bigger gamble than other available candidates.
For his part, Tatum's not making any moves to hasten a decision with still 12 games remaining this season.
"It's easy for me to put on the side because I'm so focused on getting these guys together and winning," Tatum said.
"That's what I told my management 'don't worry about that right now' because what the Hawks have given me is an unbelievable opportunity. I want to make the best out of it and the only way I can make the best out of it is focusing on what I've been doing.
"Right now I'm having so much fun bringing the resilience out of this group and that I don't want to focus on none of the other stuff. I understand the logistics of it and what could be, but right now I come to work every day having fun with these guys.
"I know at the end of the day there's going to be discussions, we have to talk, and I get that We'll get to that point at a time where [a decision] has to be made. Right now [the club] knows 'just let him keep gelling this group together and leave him alone'."
If the seven-game run has been something of a honeymoon period for a new coach, he's well aware that reality will set in over the next month. The Hawks South East Melbourne in Wollongong on Friday before a run of four games in eight days over rounds 15-16.
It comes as five teams squeeze into a two-team play-in bottleneck over the final stretch of the season, with Tatum aware his real initiation is still to come.
"It's going to get harder for sure," Tatum said.
"It's going to be a tougher challenge every day because now, since we stepped our game up, New Zealand's stepped their game up, Cairns has stepped their game up and are starting to beat some of the top-tier teams. It makes it harder for us because we started off so poorly.
"We know that every game right now is a winnable game and we need to win. I know the stakes are getting higher. Adelaide was a must-win game, South East is a must-win game to protect our home court.
"Being behind two or three games [on the schedule], that gives us an advantage as well, but we've got to take advantage of it."
