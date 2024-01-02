Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

'It's what's helped me the most': The trait setting rookie coach Tatum apart

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 2 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Tatum has drawn heavily on his experience in the Missouri high school system in adjusting to the professional coaching ranks.
Justin Tatum has drawn heavily on his experience in the Missouri high school system in adjusting to the professional coaching ranks.

He remains a novice in professional terms, but Justin Tatum boasts an experience unique in the NBL coaching ranks. It best explains the resurgence he's been able to extract from a previously floundering Hawks outfit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
See where your team ranks in our South Coast cricket mid-season report card
Where does each team rank in the Mercury's mid-season South Coast cricket report card? Pictures by Adam McLean and Sylvia Liber
Where does each team rank at the half way mark?
Jordan Warren
No comments
Gruelling run home the twist in Hawks post-season fairy tale
The Hawks completed the calendar year with a big win over Adelaide. Picture by Adam McLean
Why the Hawks can reach the play-in... and why they can't.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
'We just couldn't stop smiling': Dos Santos sisters do family proud
Elder Dos Santos sibling Jynaya celebrates scoring the winning goal against Wellington. Indiana (inset) entered the field of play late in the game to mark the special moment. Pictures by Richieriches Sports Shots and Sylvia Liber
Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos played together for the first time.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.