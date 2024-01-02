Over the limit, on drugs and on Illawarra's roads

Police have slammed dangerous driver behaviour across the festive period, with more than 100 people in the Illawarra caught with drugs and alcohol in their system.
Officers were out in force during the 11-day statewide blitz, from December 22 to January 1, with double demerit points for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
Five people died in NSW crashes during the blitz, including a man at Maddens Plains who died on January 1. There were three fewer deaths than the same period last year.
Police in Wollongong and Lake Illawarra conducted 16,160 random breath tests with 21 drivers caught over the limit, provisional data provided to the Mercury shows.
Officers caught 83 drug-affected drivers on the road from 1260 random drug tests.
Despite the threat of double demerits, 299 motorists were caught speeding, 30 were caught using their phone and 15 were not wearing a seatbelt.
A further 455 fines were issued to motorists for a range of offences during the blitz.
Two drivers in this region were singled out for their bad driving behaviour by NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol State Operations Commander Superintendent Anthony Boyd.
They included a 65-year-old Victorian parolee who was allegedly caught with 35 bags of cannabis leaf and plant products and "unexplained" cash in Picton on December 30.
A 33-year-old disqualified female driver allegedly tested positive to methamphetamine and had a quantity of the same drug in her vehicle when police pulled her over in Leumeah on December 30.
"We will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers. The end of the double-demerit operation isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit," Supt Boyd said.
"One death is one too many and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep people safe on our roads through enforcement and education."
