'Holy craperoly': Nowra couple win $2.3m to see out 2023

A Nowra couple has had a lucky end to 2023, claiming a $2.3 million division one prize in the Saturday Lotto.
One of the winners said he bought the ticket on impulse just 20 minutes before the draw closed, as someone who didn't play often.
"We just saw there was a big draw, so we thought we'd get a ticket. It's complete potluck," the man said.
He discovered the big win after checking his ticket.
"Holy craperoly! I was triple and quadruple-checking the ticket. I still think I'm being punked," the man said.
When he ran to tell his wife, he said, she thought something was wrong.
The man described the win as "life changing" for he and his wife, and their family.
"We'll be mortgage-free and be able to support others," he said.
The news of their big win comes on the same day that it was revealed an Albion Park man won $60,000 playing Keno at Albion Park Hotel.
The Nowra couple held one of 13 division one-winning entries from Saturday's draw, four of which were from NSW.
A man in Brighton-Le-Sands, who picked up his ticket from his local newsagency, also won $2.3 million, as did someone who purchased their ticket in Hurstville but has yet to come forward.
The fourth winning entry was a syndicate of 64 people, which won across all six divisions, making the total prize more than $2.5 million.
This means each player in the syndicate takes home $40,223.68.
But some are unregistered and yet to check their tickets, so haven't discovered their good fortune yet.
Entries into the syndicate were sold at 36 shops across the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.