Multiple people injured in truck, car crash on Mount Ousley Rd

Five people, including children, are being taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a truck on Mount Ousley Road on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene where Mount Ousley Road meets the Princes Motorway about 7.15pm, after a 3.5 tonne truck travelling southbound collided with a car.
Paramedics will take the car driver, a man in his 40s, to Wollongong Hospital. Details on his condition and the nature of his injuries are not yet available.
A woman in her 30s, suffering potential chest injuries, will also be taken to hospital, as will three children, among them a baby.
Two of the children sustained minor injuries, while the baby was unharmed.
The truck driver did not need medical attention.
One lane was closed in both the southbound and northbound directions for a time after the crash.
