Squatters believed to have sparked fire in Warrawong unit block

There were fears people were trapped in a unit overnight after a fire erupted sending 50 others running for their lives in Warrawong.
The suspicious blaze ignited at around 11pm on the cooktop of a unit that had been unoccupied for around 12 months.
"On the way there we got informed there were people trapped in the unit," Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Mick Adams said.
"We could see flames up on the unit [located] on the third level, so we forced entry into the unit."
Firefighters rushed to search for anyone trapped in the smoke-logged unit as others battled to douse the flames.
"Crews have breathing apparatus on and they use thermal imaging cameras that pick up body heat," Station Officer Adams said.
Nobody was found inside and the fire was quickly contained.
"We stopped the fire in the kitchen which is quite a good result considering what could have happened," Station Officer Adams said.
Once the flames were extinguished firefighters found a significant amount of rubbish and children's toys in the unit.
Police were called to the scene and are now investigating the fire.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.