The surging event Scarborough Wombarra SLSC hopes will grow volunteer numbers

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 3 2024 - 11:13am, first published 10:52am
Pictured is the Scarborough Wombarra SLSC patrol base in the 2023 edition of the event. Picture supplied
Pictured is the Scarborough Wombarra SLSC patrol base in the 2023 edition of the event. Picture supplied

Surf lifesaving clubs are struggling for volunteers. That's just the reality. But at Scarborough Wombarra SLSC, they are hoping to change this trend with their unique inter-club iron person event.

