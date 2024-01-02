The surging event Scarborough Wombarra SLSC hopes will grow volunteer numbers

Surf lifesaving clubs are struggling for volunteers. That's just the reality. But at Scarborough Wombarra SLSC, they are hoping to change this trend with their unique inter-club iron person event.
On Saturday, January 14 the surf club will be hosting their second instalment of the inter-club iron person patrol with the hope of incorporating the next generation of potential surf life savers into the senior club. Competitors will range from ages 14-60, showing just how surf life saving truly is inclusive.
The initiative will see teams of three or four people compete in a similar set-up to the Nutri-Grain Ironman series, with the event consisting of board, swim and run disciplines.
"Going back four years ago, the club had 17 patrolling members in the whole club, which was a massive strain," Scarborough Wombarra SLSC vice-president Doug Hamill said.
"So we've done a program where we've gone back into the public and are trying to engage them. Now we're up to about 60 members but from coming out of the area we've found that going from your patrol and leaving a patrol, all you're doing is handing over people and you don't really ever get to meet anyone within the surf club.
"So last year was the inaugural event of the inter-club iron person. Everyone got together on the same day and we not only had patrol members but family and extended family on the day. So it was good for the surf club and the community for everyone to get together."
The second instalment of the event in 2024 will incorporate a twilight nippers to further boost event numbers.
For a second year running SLSC clubs all over Australia have donated swimming caps which will be worn by Scarborough Wombarra members to represent the various teams in action.
"This year we've moved the nippers event from a morning event to a twilight event and the iron person patrol in the afternoon," Hamill continued.
"So we're now trying to connect the nippers and their families to the senior club or the patrolling members just to try and make them understand that being part of a surf life saving organisation is not a massive strain on your time. You don't have to be the best swimmer or board paddler. Whatever your skill set, whether you're a professional or not, you just bring a skill set to the surf club and it makes the whole thing better.
"At the height of the race we should maybe have around 150 to 200 people competing and watching the event and then staying around for a barbecue afterwards.
"Every surf club is doing it tough. It's so hard to get volunteers at the moment in any organisation. So if we can pick up two to five patrol members, it just makes so much of a difference."
