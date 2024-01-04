Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

From local government to the international jet set

January 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newsmakers from Januarys past were Penny George, left, and Craig Markham.
Newsmakers from Januarys past were Penny George, left, and Craig Markham.

Looking back at January 5, 2004

Teenager Penny George has eyes on a seat on Wingecarribee Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.