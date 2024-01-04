From local government to the international jet set

Teenager Penny George has eyes on a seat on Wingecarribee Shire Council.
The 18-year old University of Wollongong politics student intends to run in the local government elections in March this year.
Her mentor, Councillor Nick Campbell-Jones, is so impressed with her abilities that he has already promoted her from sixth place on his ticket to fourth, considered to be a winnable spot.
She landed on the ticket after Commonwealth Games marathon gold medallist Heather Turland pulled out when she had second thoughts about politics.
The amount of time that might be taken up with council duties didn't scare off Ms George.
"I had a long talk to the guy in the electoral office and he said the minimum amount of time I needed was eight hours a week," Ms George said.
"I have been working 20 hours a week in a cafe, so I'll be fine."
When Craig Markham left West Wollongong five years ago to join the glittering ranks of the international jet set, he couldn't wait to get away.
When he returned to his home town - and loved what he saw. As the debonair 30-year-old sipped champagne on a Northbeach Park-royal terrace, he marvelled at what he had left behind.
"You forget what Wollongong has," he said. "Now I realise people travel the world to find beaches like this and I really miss it."
He may miss it, but in his line of work - promoting some of the world's finest hotels to some of the world's wealthiest people - there are a few perks.
One is regular international travel, another is lunching with people like Susan Renouf, and another the occasional flying stopover in Wollongong.
And as an expert in matters of service to tourists, Craig said Wollongong was on its way to being highly rated.
"Wollongong has always been a steel city for as long as I can remember and I always tell people I'm from here, not Sydney," he said.
"It's no longer just a steel city and if the (Leisure Coast) Tourist Association can promote that new image, it will bring in the people.
"But I think Wollongong's strength is in its youth. If you don't support them and get them jobs, they will leave and the city will have nothing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.