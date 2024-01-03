Mary's 'twist of Aussiness' a real winner, says Illawarra's Danish community

They may be more than 14,000km from home but Illawarra's Danish community is hoisting their national flags ready to celebrate the reign of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
The 83-year-old Queen Margrethe shocked the world with her recent decision to step down but, in a way, it's a cause for a dual celebration.
Unanderra resident Nikolaj Nielsen said the Illawarra Danish community is all excited, especially at the prospect of an Aussie-born queen.
Crown Prince Frederick and Hobart-raised Crown Princess Mary are next in line to the throne and will begin their new role on January 14.
"Everybody loves the current queen, everybody likes the son as well who's about to be the king and just with that twist of 'Aussiness' with Mary," co-founder of the Facebook group Danish Club Australia, Mr Nielsen said.
Nikolaj's mother Connie said many Danes in both countries were surprised to hear of the news.
Mrs Nielsen, born in Graasten, the same town as the Denmark summer palace, said her aunties played games in nearby woods with the then 10-year-old Queen Margrethe.
As for the news of an Australian-born queen, the Nielsen family will have their Danish flags ready to celebrate.
"An Australian girl now the Queen of Denmark, she carries herself so beautifully and [my cousin] Henrietta said she's very well respected over in Denmark," Mrs Nielsen said.
The Danish Club of Australia has about 2000 members from across the country but is based in Helensburgh.
Angelika Poulsen, a member of the group from Fisher in the ACT, will be celebrating the new Danish royals and honouring Queen Margrethe with a bottle of champagne.
"We'll be welcoming them to the crown and the new roles they're playing. Pop a bottle of bubbly and toast - skol!" she said
The 43-year-old was born in Denmark and has lived in Australia on and off for 30 years. She believes the new royals will need to prove themselves to be just as well-liked as Queen Margrethe.
"Queen Margrethe has left big shoes to fill but we all love Frederik and Mary," she said.
Ms Poulsen remembers seeing the Queen from afar in a horse-drawn carriage when she was a child.
On January 14, Princess Mary will become the world's first Australian-born Queen.
Another member of the Danish Club of Australia, Henrik B Jeppesen, said Crown Princess Mary is known fondly to most Danish-Australians as "Our Mary".
"She has got a really good grounding ... [With] our Queen Margrethe the second, [Crown Princess Mary] has had the best tutor that she could have and she will be the CEO, she will be running Denmark," Mr Jeppesen said.
The 85-year-old from the Central Coast moved to Australia in 1967 from Denmark and was involved in founding the Danish Church in Australia in Pennant Hills.
