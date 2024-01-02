Wollongong man charged with drug supply recovering after machete attack

A lawyer representing a Wollongong man charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, as well as an array of other drug and firearms charges, has said his client was the victim of a "serious assault".
David Dragomir Dragan Zlatanovic, 54, did not appear before Wollongong Local Court on January 3, 2023, after being charged with ten offences.
These included a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, organising a drug premises, participating in a criminal group and cultivating a prohibited plant.
Zlatanovic was also charged with possessing ammunition without a permit and acquiring ammunition subject to a prohibition order.
Appearing on Zlatanovic's behalf lawyer Louis Angelovski did not apply for bail, but revealed his client was awaiting surgery after a "serious assault" involving a machete.
Mr Angelovski said his client was expecting to have surgery in a matter of weeks and would require ongoing medical attention.
Registrar Angela Wilson formally refused bail and noted Zlatanovic would require medical attention while in custody.
Zlatanovic will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 10.
