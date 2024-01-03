Citizen's arrest in Unanderra after teen leads police on wild pursuit

A wild police chase through the Illawarra and citizen's arrest have landed a teenage boy in the custody of officers.
Police were patrolling Wollongong around 7am on Wednesday, January 3, when they spotted a Toyota Corolla being driven erratically.
The car was reported stolen from Sydney's eastern suburbs overnight.
"Officers attached to Wollongong Police District attempted to stop the Toyota on Five Island Road at Port Kembla," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"The Toyota failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated before being terminated on the Princes Highway at Unanderra, due to safety concerns."
A short time later, the Toyota lost control and crashed into a Mercedes near the intersection of Princes Highway and Nudjia Road.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was detained by members of the public until police arrived. He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
The female driver of the Mercedes, who is aged in her 70s, suffered minor leg injuries and was assessed by paramedics. She was not taken to hospital.
An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
