Traumatised ex-racehorses and veterans heal each other in Kangaroo Valley program now a documentary

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated January 3 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:18pm
Veteran Mel Baker with horse Baz in the documentary The Healing filmed in Kangaroo Valley. Picture by Michael Booth
Working with traumatised ex-racehorses saved navy veteran Mel Baker's life who arrived at Kangaroo Valley program Horse Aid depressed and recently homeless.

