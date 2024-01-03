Traumatised ex-racehorses and veterans heal each other in Kangaroo Valley program now a documentary

Working with traumatised ex-racehorses saved navy veteran Mel Baker's life who arrived at Kangaroo Valley program Horse Aid depressed and recently homeless.
"I came to the course suicidal and left the course full of confidence and thinking 'I can do this, I've got some hope now'," Dr Baker said.
Locking eyes with the "this massive beast" was intimidating at first but trusting the process and the professional horse trainer transformed her life.
Dr Baker's story is featured in a new Australian documentary 'The Healing' which reveals how horsemanship skills can save the lives of both ex-racehorses and people with PTSD.
She was discharged from navy training with PTSD, depression, and anxiety in 2015.
Working with the ex-racing horse helped her instantly be in the present moment and she enjoyed the duality of helping the horse as much as it helped her.
"You can't walk in that round yard with a horse and still hold on to your anxiety or stress or what's happening in your head that day. You have to let it all go otherwise the horse won't interact with you," she said.
Curator of the Kangaroo Valley program Scott Brodie said it's not a traditional equine-assisted therapy, with well-adjusted horses helping people.
Veterans and first responders have to learn how to be self-aware to communicate with the horses through their body language and energy levels.
"Sometimes when you're dealing with people, they have agendas and they'll say things because they think that's what you need to hear," Mr Brodie said.
"Horses won't do that if you can't regulate yourself if you can't find a way to communicate, then the horses won't hang around."
The professional horseman has trained thoroughbred horses for 35 years including for the mounted police and said ex-race horses and veterans have similar parallels.
"There was empathy from the veterans to the horses that had been trained for a specific purpose and then at the end of their careers were left with skills that were great for their careers, but not much use for anything else," he said.
The program is also beneficial in that a group of people with similar experiences can sit around a fire and chat and know they're not alone, Mr Brodie said.
A special screening of The Healing documentary will be held at Kangaroo Valley Community Hall on Friday, January 19 at 7pm.
The cast and crew, including Dr Baker and Mr Brodie, will be at the screening for a special Q&A.
Tickets are available at good.film/thehealing and the money raised will go directly to the Horse Aid charity.
